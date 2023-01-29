Amazon-Charity-Program

In this Feb. 14, 2019 file photo, people stand in the lobby for Amazon offices in New York. Amazon is ending a charity donation program it ran for a decade in its latest cost-cutting move. In a blog post on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, the company said the program, called AmazonSmile, will shut down by February 20.

 MARK LENNIHAN/AP PHOTO, FILE

Amazon’s surprise decision to shut down its AmazonSmile donation program has left thousands of its nonprofit beneficiaries disappointed and concerned about finding ways to replace the funding.

The e-commerce giant had launched AmazonSmile in 2013, contributing 0.5% of every purchase made by participating customers to the charity of their choosing. As of 2022, the company said it has donated $449 million to various charities.

Recommended for you