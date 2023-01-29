Frustrated Rail Workers

A locomotive stops to switch tracks before arriving at the Selkirk rail yard Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Selkirk, N.Y. The contract imposed on railroad workers last fall didn't resolve their quality-of-life issues, but there have been a couple small hopeful signs this year that the major freight railroads might start to address some of their concerns about demanding schedules and the lack of paid sick time. 

 HANS PENNINK/AP PHOTO, FILE

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The contract imposed on railroad workers last fall didn't resolve their quality-of-life issues, but already this year there are indications the major freight railroads are starting to address some of their concerns about demanding schedules that keep many of them on call 24-7 without paid sick time.

Still, most workers and their unions remain skeptical of the railroads because they say they have yet to see meaningful actions toward improving their lives on the job.

