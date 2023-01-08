FORT MYERS — Promising outdoor traveling adventure and family fun, the Fort Myers Recreation Vehicle Show motors into the new year at the Lee Civic Center this Jan. 26–29, Everett Henkel III, president of Florida RV Trade Association-Region One, announced.

This year’s RV extravaganza provides attendees the opportunity to see the latest and best camping products available to RVers and lovers of the great outdoors offered by a slew of local RV dealers, Everett details. “Attendees can view hundreds of recreation vehicles aged 2018 and newer of all different types, sizes and prices. The show also features about over 50 outdoors and camping supply vendors,” he said. “This family-friendly event focuses on the fun, flexibility and affordability RVing provides consumers of all ages.”

Recommended for you