FORT MYERS — Promising outdoor traveling adventure and family fun, the Fort Myers Recreation Vehicle Show motors into the new year at the Lee Civic Center this Jan. 26–29, Everett Henkel III, president of Florida RV Trade Association-Region One, announced.
This year’s RV extravaganza provides attendees the opportunity to see the latest and best camping products available to RVers and lovers of the great outdoors offered by a slew of local RV dealers, Everett details. “Attendees can view hundreds of recreation vehicles aged 2018 and newer of all different types, sizes and prices. The show also features about over 50 outdoors and camping supply vendors,” he said. “This family-friendly event focuses on the fun, flexibility and affordability RVing provides consumers of all ages.”
Units on display include gas and diesel motorhomes, travel trailers, toy haulers, fifth-wheels, park models and van campers featuring all styles, brands and price ranges.
“For years, the Fort Myers RV Show has been the top RV show in Florida and the Southeast simply because of the high-quality products, outstanding displays and competitive prices,” Everett explains. “I’m proud to say this emphasis on quality has enabled the show to grow into the largest dealer-sponsored show in Florida and one of the largest RV shows in the Southeast.”
Besides RVs, the show allows attendees the chance to browse close over 50 outdoors and camping vendors displaying equipment and accessories to help outfit RVers or provide information on camping throughout the nation. Items include new towing systems, specialized lighting RV insurance, unique camping equipment and where to camp throughout the nation. Daily free RV travel and maintenance seminars also will be offered.
There is a fundamental change happening in the way Americans travel, work and live. More and more people are choosing RVs as their preferred option for travel as they prioritize spending time in the great outdoors and embracing the freedom that comes with RVing.
Just how much the RV industry has grown is captured in the new RVs Move America Economic Impact Study, released by the RV Industry Association. The study revealed that the RV industry has an overall annual economic impact to the US economy of $140 billion, supporting nearly 680,000 jobs and paying more than $48 billion in wages. This is a 23% increase in economic output in just the past three years.
The 37th Annual Fort Myers RV Show is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday (Jan. 26-29). Admission is only $10 with children under 16 free. Parking is free courtesy of the RV Trade Association. To reach the Lee Civic Center, take exit 143 (State Road 78) and go east three miles. Go to http://www.FRVTA-Region1.org or http://www.FRVTA.org/show/ft-myers-rv-show for more information.