AVON PARK — Duke Energy took the Business of the Year honors at the The Avon Park Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet Thursday evening at the Hotel Jacaranda.

The Business of the Year award recognizes a business that contributes to the economic growth and quality of life in the regional communities and whose procedures and professional management contribute to a sense of cooperation within the entire business community, which includes a successful business strategy, community involvement and exceptional customer service.

