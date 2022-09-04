AVON PARK — Duke Energy took the Business of the Year honors at the The Avon Park Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet Thursday evening at the Hotel Jacaranda.
The Business of the Year award recognizes a business that contributes to the economic growth and quality of life in the regional communities and whose procedures and professional management contribute to a sense of cooperation within the entire business community, which includes a successful business strategy, community involvement and exceptional customer service.
Through the regional guidance and leadership of Nancy Dodd, government & community relations manager at Duke Energy, the regional Florida businesses, and residential communities succeed and prosper, according to the chamber.
Dodd accepted the award noting Duke Energy’s commitment to being a community partner in Avon Park and Highlands County with a focus to “keep the power on.”
The Lifetime Achievement Award went to Highlands County Family YMCA.
Highlands County YMCA, led by CEO Michael Batiato, is committed to making remarkable things happen in the lives of their members and for those in the community. The Highlands County Family Y’s mission is to put Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy spirit, mind, and body for all, the chamber noted.
The Community Involvement Award went to the Boys and Girls Club of Highlands County.
The Boys and Girls Club of Highlands County, led by Executive Director Dave Cornuet and Operations Director Janice Rearick, provides many positive programs including after-school and summer programs for hundreds of area youth ages 6-12 and teenagers to grade 12 at their two club locations, according to the chamber.
The Beautification Award went to Souther Signs. The chamber noted that Souther Signs is locally owned and operated in Avon Park. They have the expertise to manage any project from concept to installation. Their signage and visual displays of art have positively enhanced the aesthetic beauty of our entire regional community.
Volunteer of the Year was awarded to Phillip Hamilton.
Chamber Executive Director George Karos said Hamilton has been a tremendous help for many years as a volunteer coordinator and ambassador assisting the chamber with special events, outreach, internet technology, and yearly management of our involvement with Florida Flywheelers Tram transportation – a kind person volunteering that has made a positive difference.
The Chamber of Commerce Director of the Year honors went to Tina Thompson, of Orchid Cove at Lake Placid.
“Tina led our board, has been a good friend to me and the chamber, and a tremendous help to our organization,” Karos said. Especially volunteering to work and oversee monthly luncheons throughout 2021 and 2022. “Her support and dependable leadership, over many years, is appreciated.”