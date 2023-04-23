India Apple Store

iPhones are on display during a press preview of India’s first Apple Store in Mumbai, India, Monday, April 17, 2023. Apple will open its first retail store in India in Mumbai on Tuesday.

 RAFIQ MAQBOOL/AP PHOTO

NEW DELHI (AP) — Apple Inc. opened its first flagship store in India in a much-anticipated launch Tuesday that highlights the company’s growing aspirations to expand in the country it also hopes to turn into a potential manufacturing hub.

The company’s CEO Tim Cook posed for photos with a few of the 100 or so Apple fans who had lined up outside the sprawling 20,000-square-foot store in India’s financial capital, Mumbai, its design inspired by the iconic black-and-yellow cabs unique to the city. A second store will open Thursday in the national capital, New Delhi.

