An Apple logo adorns the facade of the downtown Brooklyn Apple store on March 14, 2020, in New York. Apple is getting into the Buy Now, Pay Later space with a few tweaks to the existing model — including no option to pay with a credit card. The company will roll out the product to some consumers spring 2023, and will begin reporting the loans to credit bureaus in the fall.

NEW YORK (AP) — Apple is getting into the buy now, pay later space with a few tweaks to the existing model — including no option to pay with a credit card. The company will roll out the product to some consumers this spring, and will begin reporting the loans to credit bureaus in the fall.

Since the start of the pandemic, the option to “buy now, pay later” has skyrocketed in popularity, especially among young and low-income consumers who may not have ready access to traditional credit.

