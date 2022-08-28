As the hype over the ‘Great Resignation’ dies down amid a tightening labor market, new, potentially more insidious issues within the post-pandemic workplace are surfacing.

Much to the chagrin of employers, the droves of workers that quit their jobs may have just been the visible tip of the proverbial iceberg. A new trend, ‘ Quiet Quitting, ‘ suggests those who stayed on may still be working on a superficial level, but deep down, they’ve long given up.

Recommended for you