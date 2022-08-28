Amazon Surveillance

The Amazon logo is seen in Douai, northern France, April 16, 2020. In August 2022, Amazon has said it will spend billions of dollars in two gigantic acquisitions that, if approved, will broaden its ever growing presence in the lives of consumers. This time, the company is targeting two areas: health care and the “smart home.”

 MICHEL SPINGLER/AP PHOTO, FILE

From what you buy online, to how you remember tasks, to when you monitor your doorstep, Amazon is seemingly everywhere.

And it appears the company doesn’t want to halt its reach anytime soon. In recent weeks, Amazon has said it will spend billions of dollars in two gigantic acquisitions that, if approved, will broaden its ever growing presence in the lives of consumers.

