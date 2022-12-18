AVON PARK — Those who go as far back or nearly as far back as Bud Worden might remember that Sears sold a house kit that could be ordered from the department store’s catalog.
Worden is familiar with the Sears houses that are among many properties he has sold during his long career of selling real estate.
Worden turned 90 in October. There is another milestone the broker will mark next month when his company, Worden Realty, celebrates its 50th anniversary.
Worden said there were five Sears kit houses on one block of North Lake Avenue in Avon Park.
“I sold all but one,” he said. “I sold one of them three times.”
According to The Craftsman Blog, Sears began selling the kits in 1908 because it had a surplus of building materials sitting in warehouses. The materials were shipped by train. Items such as beams were numbered.
From 1908 to 1942, the store sold around 75,000 homes to anyone who had the cash and access to a catalog to choose one. About 400 different styles were available from Craftsmans to Cape Cods.
As far as the success of the business, Worden attributes it to one thing.
“I would like to hope it is the way we treat our customers,” he said. He added that it is rewarding to work with repeat customers who are third generation family members.
In a story about the business several years ago, Worden described his firm as “hard-working, aggressive and knowledgeable.”
“To us real estate is a career – not just a job,” he said at the time.
Worden still works full time in the office. Why does he keep doing it?
“It keeps me busy,” he said, noting that he wants to continue working.
In his spare time, Worden enjoys going to garage sales.
Born in Winter Haven, Worden came to Avon Park in the third grade and has been there ever since. He graduated from Avon Park High School and attended the University of Florida, where he was a member of the Gator Band.
He was drafted into the military in 1953 and served two years in the Third Army Band.
Worden returned to Avon Park and began selling cars for what was then Wells Motor Co. He also sold insurance. He actually began working in sales in high school, selling magazines and newspapers.
“Rode the old rickety bus on a dirt road to the (Avon Park) Bombing Range ... and sold newspapers in the barracks after school,” he said. “All of the airmen would say the same thing, ‘When the headlines say the war is over, I will buy every paper you got.’”
A career Worden wanted to pursue was becoming a high school band director.
“I didn’t have an ear, but I can read music exceptionally well,” he said.