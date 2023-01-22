SEBRING — Aktion Club of Highlands County teamed up Saturday morning, Jan. 14, with members of the Avon Park High School Key Club to sort clothing donations for the Nu-Hope of Highlands County Thrift Store in Sebring.
The team volunteered at the store for four hours and filled seven large racks with clothing and sorted a variety of donations such as hats, shoes, accessories, undergarments and miscellaneous items. Nu-Hope was very appreciative of all their hard work.
Nu-Hope Administrative Assistant Carol Stoll told the club, “Thanks so much for all the help. We greatly appreciate all of you.”
Thrift store employees were also excited to clean out some of the donations that were piling up. One of the regular volunteers at the store loved their work so much that he treated the club to lunch at Subway afterward.
“We really put a dent in that pile of clothing,” said Aktion Club Secretary Tim Brown. “We need to go back and finish the job.”
Aktion Club and Key Club are both civic clubs sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Sebring. Aktion Club consists of adults with disabilities while they Key Club consists of high school students.
“I liked helping them put clothes on their racks to sell so they can raise money to help the elderly,” Aktion Club member Jack Garnett said. “It gives me a good feeling that we helped.”
Nu-Hope Elder Care Services operates two thrift stores to provide financial support so the agency can assist elderly residents in Highlands County. Items sold at these thrift stores are contributed by local business owners and residents.
Dedicated volunteers assist the management in the daily operations of the store and are vital to their success. To volunteer, call or stop by the store locations at 3504 Office Park Road, Sebring, 863-314-4441; or 103 S. Main St., Lake, Placid, 863-699-0814.