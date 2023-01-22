SEBRING — Aktion Club of Highlands County teamed up Saturday morning, Jan. 14, with members of the Avon Park High School Key Club to sort clothing donations for the Nu-Hope of Highlands County Thrift Store in Sebring.

The team volunteered at the store for four hours and filled seven large racks with clothing and sorted a variety of donations such as hats, shoes, accessories, undergarments and miscellaneous items. Nu-Hope was very appreciative of all their hard work.

