LAKE PLACID — It wasn’t someone, a particular time or an event that got Daniel and Liz Barber to seriously think about expanding their soda and ice cream business. Rather it was actually a place that led them to open a second location in the county – Lake Placid Soda and Ice Cream Works. The shop, which is at 219 N. Main Ave., will have shakes, sundaes, floats, hot dogs as well as other items.
That place is the Lake Placid Journal Plaza. During weekend visits to Wet Dogs Brewing, The Blueberry Patch, and Morty and Edna’s, they were impressed with the shopping and dining area.
“It is so different than anywhere else in Highlands County in terms of the type of customers, the traffic,” Liz said. “It’s very unique.”
Their new location is scheduled to open March 21. Open seven days a week, the hours will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
The Barbers, who own Sebring Soda and Ice Cream Works, weren’t planning on expanding anytime soon. However, in the back of their minds they would do so at some point.
Liz explained that developer Ken LeBlanc wanted to include an ice cream shop in an extension he was building at the Journal Plaza. LeBlanc made a proposal, and the Barbers became interested. They didn’t know LeBlanc before that. Liz said he was referred to them.
“This just made sense,” she added. “We wanted a smaller location, which is exactly what this is ... When we found that there was going to be something small enough that would be budget conscious for us to be able open a second location it made sense.”
They signed the lease in 2021. It worked out well because they had time to plan, and it wasn’t as much of a financial burden on them.
A total of 80 flavors of soda will be available there. Two of the more obscure ones have vegetables as ingredients.
When asked what is the most unusual flavor they have, Liz replied, “That’s easy. Dr. Brown’s Cel-Ray Soda.” She said it does taste like celery.
Another one is Mr. Q Cumber Soda, which is made from cucumbers. “A lot of people really like that because they will use it as a mixer,” Liz said.
“It’s very popular,” Daniel said. “Kind of like the cucumber waters are popular.”
There is also a soda called Manhattan Special. Liz said it contains Espresso, water and sugar.
“It’s carbonated water, so it is a soda coffee drink,” she said. “It’s very good, and a lot of people make floats out of it.”
It might surprise some people that Coca-Cola products and Sprite are among the top sellers at the soda and ice cream shop, Liz said. Diet drinks are also available.
She noted there will be at least 20 flavors of ice cream. Coffee is sold there and snacks that include soft pretzels, Moon Pies and Twinkies.
A grand opening celebration is set for Sunday, April 2 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. They will have special menu items, contests and giveaways.
The telephone number is 863-417-8813.