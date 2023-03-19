LAKE PLACID — It wasn’t someone, a particular time or an event that got Daniel and Liz Barber to seriously think about expanding their soda and ice cream business. Rather it was actually a place that led them to open a second location in the county – Lake Placid Soda and Ice Cream Works. The shop, which is at 219 N. Main Ave., will have shakes, sundaes, floats, hot dogs as well as other items.

That place is the Lake Placid Journal Plaza. During weekend visits to Wet Dogs Brewing, The Blueberry Patch, and Morty and Edna’s, they were impressed with the shopping and dining area.

Recommended for you