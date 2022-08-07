Beyond Meat Results

Packages of Beyond Meat’s Beyond Burgers and Beyond Sausage, are shown in this photo, in New York, on April 29, 2021. The plant-based meat maker said Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, it’s laying off 4% of its workforce after a difficult second quarter that saw cost-conscious customers bypass its higher-priced products.

 RICHARD DREW/AP PHOTO, FILE

Plant-based meat maker Beyond Meat said Thursday it’s laying off 4% of its workforce after a difficult second quarter that saw cost-conscious customers bypass its higher-priced products.

El Segundo, California-based Beyond Meat said its revenue fell 1.6% to $147 million. That was short of Wall Street’s forecast of $149 million, according to analysts polled by FactSet. The company reported a net loss of $97 million, or $1.53 per share, which was also larger than analysts expected.

Recommended for you