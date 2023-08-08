On Monday, there was a lot of razzle/dazzle happening at 624 U.S. 27 South in Lake Placid. The former Seminole Tire location became Big T Tire. The transition began that day with crane operators putting up the new Big T Tire sign and making alterations to the wording on the building.
Seminole Tire had been a mainstay in Lake Placid for more than 30 years. Likewise, Big T Tire has been famous in Avon Park for many years, specializing in oversized tires. It is the place to go to beef up big four-wheel drive trucks and off-road vehicles.
Big T Tire owners Kenny and Jamie Futch purchased the Avon Park store in 2020. They decided Lake Placid would be a great spot for another service facility. In fact, they plan to open even more stores in Florida.
The Futchs are actually watermelon farmers from Zolfo Springs. But, according to Kenny Futch, “Farming is a gamble.” So, they wanted a business that is more stable. People always need tires. He said he hung around Big T Tire in Avon Park ever since he was a little kid. So, when the opportunity came up to purchase the business, he and his wife jumped at it.
Over the next few months, the former Seminole Tire building will be totally remodeled and improved. The hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. After hours, a service truck is available for flat tires, batteries, etc. The phone number remains the same: 863-465-5057.
The Big T Tire location in Lake Placid features Michelin, Cooper and Toyo tires in all sizes. However, most any other brand tire is available as well. In fact, Big T Tire is also a wholesale tire distributor and makes a loop daily to Immokalee, Tampa and Lakeland delivering tires to smaller service facilities.
Lake Placid will provide almost every type of vehicle service, and of course, tires. Oil changes, alignments, brakes, and engine work will be performed by a staff of 11 employees. Large semi-tractor/trailer tires and agricultural tires are in stock too. Plus, they will be happy to shuttle customers home or to work if necessary.
Maria Ouinones drives a big 2020 Chevy Silverado 4x4 pick-up and lives in Lake Placid. She drove all the way up to Big T Tire in Avon Park to put oversized tires on her truck. That’s when she learned she could have the work done right in Lake Placid. So, she was one of the first customers to be taken care of by Kenny Futch on opening day. His tire technician, Rodney Leach, took time to help her pick out just the right tires for her beautiful truck.
Watch for all the changes and upgrades at the new Big T Tire in Lake Placid and meet the owners.