On Monday, there was a lot of razzle/dazzle happening at 624 U.S. 27 South in Lake Placid. The former Seminole Tire location became Big T Tire. The transition began that day with crane operators putting up the new Big T Tire sign and making alterations to the wording on the building.

Seminole Tire had been a mainstay in Lake Placid for more than 30 years. Likewise, Big T Tire has been famous in Avon Park for many years, specializing in oversized tires. It is the place to go to beef up big four-wheel drive trucks and off-road vehicles.

