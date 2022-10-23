BMW Factory South Carolina

Employees work in the battery assembly hall at the BMW Spartanburg plant in Greer, S.C. Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. BMW’s sprawling factory near Spartanburg, will get a $1 billion investment, and the German automaker will spend another $700 million to build a battery plant nearby as it begins the transition to electric vehicles in the U.S., the company announced Tuesday, Oct. 18.

 SEAN RAYFORD/AP PHOTO

DETROIT (AP) — BMW will invest $1 billion in its sprawling factory near Spartanburg, South Carolina, to start building electric vehicles and an additional $700 million to build a electric-battery plant nearby.

The German automaker’s announcement Wednesday reflects its commitment to transitioning to electric-vehicle production in North America, in line with similarly ambitious plans by other major automakers.

