Boeing-FAA-Congress

The logo for Boeing appears on a screen above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Boeing is behind schedule in submitting documentation for new versions of its 737 Max jetliner, and it’s asking Congress for more time. Federal officials say Boeing has completed little of the work necessary to certify the new Max versions by a Dec. 31, 2022 deadline.

 RICHARD DREW/AP PHOTO, FILE

Federal officials say Boeing has completed little of the work necessary to certify new versions of its 737 Max jetliner by a year-end deadline, and the aircraft maker is lobbying Congress for more time.

If the Federal Aviation Administration does not certify the planes by year end, Boeing would be required under a 2020 law to add a new type of system to alert pilots when there is a potential safety problem with the flight.

