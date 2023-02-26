Boeing Super Hornet

This photo provided by the U.S. Air Force shows a Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet in flight, July 17, 2019, after refueling over the Pacific Ocean near the coast of Brisbane, Australia. Boeing announced Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, that it expects to end production of the F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet in late 2025 after a final delivery to the U.S. Navy.

 SENIOR AIRMAN ELORA J. MARTINEZ/AP PHOTO, FILE

Even “Top Gun” couldn’t save the F/A-18 Super Hornet.

Boeing announced Thursday that it expects to end production of the fighter jet in late 2025 after a final delivery to the U.S. Navy.

