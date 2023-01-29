Boeing Arraignment

A Boeing 737 Max jet prepares to land at Boeing Field following a test flight in Seattle, Sept. 30, 2020. Boeing representatives and relatives of some of the passengers killed in two crashes of Boeing 737 Max jets will meet face-to-face in a Texas courtroom Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, where the aerospace giant will be arraigned on a criminal charge that it thought it had settled two years ago.

 ELAINE THOMPSON/AP PHOTO, FILE

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Boeing pleaded not guilty Thursday to a charge that it misled regulators who approved its 737 Max, the plane that was involved in two crashes that killed 346 people.

Family members of passengers who died gave emotional testimony, calling for criminal prosecution of top Boeing officials.

