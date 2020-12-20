SEBRING — On Wednesday, Dec. 16, the Home Depot Foundation awarded its “Operation Surprise” $1,000 donation to the Boys & Girls Club of Highlands County and the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. The champion of the donation nomination is Mr. Rick Roberts from our local Home Depot store in Sebring.
"With this generous contribution from Home Depot, our two organizations will be working together on a refurbishment and beautification project at the Sebring location of the Boys & Girls Club," the Boys & Girls Club said.
First chartered in Highlands County in 1997, the current Sebring club location, with the support of the city of Sebring, has been operating from its “blue building” on Martin Luther King Blvd. for eight years, serving as many as 100 students daily. Students are provided a comprehensive program of academic tutoring, enrichment activities and health and fitness fun. The presentation by Home Depot was made on the grounds of the Sebring Center, near the playground area that will be the focus of the project.
A team of deputies from the COPS ADAPT Unit, led by Lt. Tyrone Tyson and leaders from BGC-Highlands gathered to enjoy the presentation of the donation check. Also present was Mr. Dave Cornuet, Boys & Girls Club CEO; Mr. Bob Duncan, Boys & Girls Club Board Director; Ms. Arzinia Jacobs, Boys & Girls Club Sebring Site Director; and Janice Rearick, Boys & Girls Club COO.