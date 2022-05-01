SEBRING — When it comes to playing the game, Andy Clouse says he is a “terrible golfer.” But off the course, his vision, operational and management skills might lead people to think of Clouse as well above par or perhaps an ace.
Clouse and his wife, Renae, own four golf courses in Ohio. They now own a fifth one and it is in Highlands County as the couple has acquired the Country Club of Sebring.
Andy explained that his interest in Sebring came about as a result of someone who owned one of the courses they bought spoke highly about the community. “(He) just was always bragging about it,” Andy said.
Clouse decided to check out the place and came for a visit. He also made telephone calls to local courses to see if any were on the market. The response from the Country Club was that it was for sale.
“The Ron Garl-design with the mounds and it had character,” Clouse said about the course. “The community was so kept up and so nice. A few people I talked to were just so energetic and excited about the golf course.”
In touring the course, he tried to overlook the weeds and the poor condition of the greens and view it through “optimistic eyes” of how it would look when things were green.
Clouse said he went home and talked to Renae. He added that they “prayed about it and thought about it.”
Clouse said he and his wife came back and were impressed by the “genuine kindness” and encouragement from people they talked to. They decided to move ahead and buy the property.
Andy said to be successful it takes a “good team.” He noted that just one employee who worked for the previous owner on the golf course side of the operation is still there.
Andy said he and Joel Walkup, the superintendent, put together a plan on when improvements were going to be made.
“We sat down, we went over a plan how we were going to attack this from Day 1,” he said. “We’re going to redo the greens. We’re going to redo the tees ... that was year one.”
Starting in the second year, Clouse said they will concentrate on the fairways and green surrounds.
Golf courses aren’t Clouse’s primary business. He owns two aviation-related businesses. Control Industries Inc. manufactures pilot control lighting that enables a pilot approaching the runway at an uncontrolled airport to turn the runway lights on. The other company is called Aircraft Components Inc. According to Clouse, they make instruments to make flying safer.
Clouse said he and Renae are a “little unique” because of the other companies.
“What we are able to do with all the other courses that a lot people can’t do ... we’re able to take all the money that we make at the golf courses and stick it right back into the golf courses,” he said. “It’s more of a long-term play for us. We’re not here for today to turn this course and sell it tomorrow.”
Clouse has been in the golf course business for 10 years now and the most important thing he said he has learned is to take care of his employees.
“You serve the public, and I serve you,” he said, noting that he wants to see the employees flourish.
The Country Club’s restaurant is called The Albatross. The word has different meanings, but in golf albatross is a three-under-par score. It is also called a double eagle.
The restaurant is open Monday through Saturday. It initially only offered dinner in the evening, but started serving lunch this past Wednesday. Its hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. There are plans to offer a Sunday brunch later in the year.
Clouse, who owns the restaurant, is aware of the reputation it has had with multiple people leasing the building in recent years. He knew there had to be changes. One change is that the staff is completely new at the restaurant.
“Part of it is just getting the positivity rolling, that snowball rolling down the mountainside kind of,” he said.
He added that doing a facelift on the restaurant, turning dirt for the villas, getting the golf course back in condition are good things that have happened as well as getting the employees tuned in with “what we are doing” and have them be a part of it.
The restaurant has seating for 105 people inside and 50 outside.
Clouse wants to thank the people in the county, saying they have been “very supportive” and added “couldn’t do it without them.”
“They are some of the kindest people that I’ve ever met,” he said.