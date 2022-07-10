Regulators sign off on utility fuel costs
TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — State regulators Thursday approved a proposal that will lead to some utility customers in North Florida paying more in their monthly bills because of higher-than-expected fuel costs for power plants. The state Public Service Commission signed off on the proposal by Florida Public Utilities Co., which provides electricity in Jackson, Calhoun, Liberty and Nassau counties.
The utility in June filed the request to recoup $3.79 million because fuel costs in 2021 were higher than expected. The utility said in the filing that it has also seen increased fuel costs this year but is not immediately trying to pass along those amounts. Customers will see increased bills from August through December to cover the costs.
The June filing said residential customers who use 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity a month would pay an additional $14.89 a month. Utilities use 1,000 kilowatt-hour residential bills as a benchmark, though actual electricity usage varies widely. Utilities generally are allowed to pass along fuel costs to customers and are not supposed to profit from those costs.
Each year, the Public Service Commission sets the amounts that utilities can collect for fuel in the following year. But if costs are higher than expected, utilities can seek “mid-course corrections.” The commission in recent months also has approved mid-course corrections for Florida Power & Light, Duke Energy Florida and Tampa Electric Co., as the utility industry grapples with high natural-gas costs.
PSC nominating panel to weigh candidates
TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — A state nominating panel will hold a conference call July 19 to decide which applicants will be interviewed for two seats on the Florida Public Service Commission. Seven candidates applied before a Wednesday deadline for the $135,997-a-year jobs.
The Florida Public Service Commission Nominating Council could narrow the list of candidates during the July 19 call before holding interviews tentatively scheduled on Aug. 23 in Sebring. It will ultimately forward finalists to Gov. Ron DeSantis, who will make the appointments to the utility-regulatory commission.
The appointments are necessary because the terms of Commissioner Gary Clark and Commissioner Gabriella Passidomo are slated to expire in January. Clark and Passidomo have applied for reappointment. State law requires the council to submit at least three names for each seat to DeSantis for consideration.