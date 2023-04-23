Canada CBC Twitter

A Twitter logo hangs outside the company's offices in San Francisco, on Dec. 19, 2022. The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation paused its use of Twitter on Monday, April 17, 2023, after the social media platform owned by Elon Musk stamped CBC’s account with a label the public broadcaster says is intended to undermine its credibility.

 JEFF CHIU/AP PHOTO, FILE

TORONTO (AP) — The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation paused its use of Twitter on Monday after the social media platform owned by Elon Musk stamped CBC’s account with a label the public broadcaster says is intended to undermine its credibility.

Twitter labelled CBC/Radio-Canada “government-funded media” — the same label that prompted National Public Radio in the U.S. to similarly quit Twitter last Wednesday.

