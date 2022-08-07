Book Publishers Antitrust

Penguin Random House CEO Markus Dohle attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala at the American Museum of Natural History on May 22, 2018, in New York.

 EVAN AGOSTINI/INVISION/AP, FILE

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of publishing titan Penguin Random House on Thursday defended his company’s deal to acquire rival Simon & Schuster against the government’s claim it would thwart competition. But he acknowledged that the merger would buttress his company’s position as the biggest U.S. publisher by expanding its market share.

Under questioning at a federal antitrust trial, CEO Markus Dohle also admitted that while he has promised to allow the two merged companies to continue to bid against each other for deals with authors, Penguin Random House’s German parent firm Bertelsmann has no legal obligation to honor that commitment.

