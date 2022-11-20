SEBRING — Chen Dental will host a Christmas Food Drive now through Dec. 15 at 2190 U.S. 27 North.

Help spread Christmas cheer. This year, they will be hosting a food drive, gathering specific food items to donate to several ministries here in the Heartland: Hope Haven, Faith’s Food Pantry, Champion for Children, Hardee Help Center, The Mission, and 2nd Chance Ministry.

Recommended for you