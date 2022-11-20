SEBRING — Chen Dental will host a Christmas Food Drive now through Dec. 15 at 2190 U.S. 27 North.
Help spread Christmas cheer. This year, they will be hosting a food drive, gathering specific food items to donate to several ministries here in the Heartland: Hope Haven, Faith’s Food Pantry, Champion for Children, Hardee Help Center, The Mission, and 2nd Chance Ministry.
They following items are needed to package bags that will coordinate with specific recipes that will be provided in each bag:
- Can Cream of Mushroom Soup (10.5 oz)
- Can Green Beans (14.5 oz)
- Crispy Fried Onions (6 oz)
- Box Instant Mashed Potatoes (15.3oz)
- Turkey Gravy Packet
- Instant Stuffing (Turkey)
- Can of Corn (15oz)
- Box Mac N Cheese
- Boxed Dessert
- Box Jiffy Cornbread Mix
- Bag Mini Marshmallows
- Can of Fruit Cocktail (15oz)
- Box/bag of Biscuit Mix
Please bring all donations to the office located next to Lowe’s in Sebring. The Chen Dental team will work together to package all of these items in brown paper bags in preparation for the ministries who will distribute them.
The goal is to make 250 bags to share among the partner ministries. Each bag will serve a family of four.
Chen Dental would like to thank their patients and friends who have already donated food items and/or money to help make an impact on the Highlands County families in need this Christmas season.