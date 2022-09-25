SEBRING — Chen Dental will present their annual Family Picnic as a drive thru, taking place on Tuesday, Oct. 11 between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. at 2190 U.S. 27 N, Sebring FL, 33870 and featuring Sonny’s BBQ and Cold Stone Creamery Ice Cream.
Chen Dental is excited to work with Camille Shaffer of Dance Unlimited of Highlands County for the sixth year in a row. The Family Picnic will look and feel a lot like last year as a fun drive-thru but the community can still come together in a fun, family-friendly, and supportive atmosphere to let Crohn’s and Colitis patients know they have a community who supports them.
Tickets are $7 a piece, which includes a Sonny’s BBQ meal and Cold Stone Creamery Ice Cream. 100% of the proceeds raised go directly to benefit the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation and our goal is to raise $6000 this year. Tickets are limited, call 863-657-0395 to purchase your tickets today!
Raffle tickets are also available for purchase to win the following raffle prizes: Family Disney Day package which includes $300 Disney gift card, four sets of Disney ears, two sets of Disney neckties, two sets of Disney earrings, Disney picture frame, Disney autograph book, and four cooling towels; Half Day Fishing Charter for Two with Orlando Princess and Canaveral Princess, fishing accessories and two tickets for all inclusive fishing charter; Spa Day Basket with includes a $250 gift card to the Florida Lakes Spa and a basket full of spa day accessories; and a Nintendo Switch OLED Model with Neon Red and Neon Blue Controller. Raffle tickets are $10 for 6 tickets, $15 for 10, $20 for 16, $30 for 30. You do not need to be present at the picnic to win. Winners will be notified Oct. 12.
One in 100 Americans suffer from inflammatory bowel disease and currently there is no cure. Please join Chen Dental in making an impact on the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation. Call or visit our Chen Dental Website or Facebook page today for more information.