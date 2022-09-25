SEBRING — Chen Dental will present their annual Family Picnic as a drive thru, taking place on Tuesday, Oct. 11 between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. at 2190 U.S. 27 N, Sebring FL, 33870 and featuring Sonny’s BBQ and Cold Stone Creamery Ice Cream.

Chen Dental is excited to work with Camille Shaffer of Dance Unlimited of Highlands County for the sixth year in a row. The Family Picnic will look and feel a lot like last year as a fun drive-thru but the community can still come together in a fun, family-friendly, and supportive atmosphere to let Crohn’s and Colitis patients know they have a community who supports them.

