Chevron Buyback

The logo for Chevron appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Nov. 1, 2021. Shares of Chevron climbed Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, after the oil company announced that it would repurchase $75 billion of its stock, one of the largest-ever stock buyback plans.

 RICHARD DREW/AP PHOTO, FILE

Shares of Chevron climbed Thursday after the oil company announced that it would repurchase $75 billion of its stock, one of the largest-ever stock buyback plans.

The company’s board also approved an increase of about 6% in its quarterly dividend, to $1.51 per share.

Recommended for you