China US Tech Export Controls

Visitors stop by the booth of Nvidia at the Apsara Conference, an annual cloud service technology forum hosted by Alibaba Group, in Hangzhou in eastern China’s Zhejiang province Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. The Chinese government on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, called on Washington to repeal its technology export curbs after chip designer Nvidia Corp. said a new product might be delayed and some work might be moved out of China.

 CHINATOPIX via AP

BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese government on Thursday called on Washington to repeal its technology export curbs after chip designer Nvidia Corp. said a new product might be delayed and some work might be moved out of China.

The latest controls add to mounting U.S.-Chinese tension over technology and security. American officials say they need to limit the spread of technology that can be used to make weapons.

