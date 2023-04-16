Two young men, changing the culture of Walgreens. Though from different cities and different upbringings, Freddie Edwards and E’shan (Deacon) Johnson have become not just colleagues in the corporate arena but also best friends running stores in Highlands County.
When life happens, we can choose to make lemonade or eat the bitter lime alone. The lime option brings more pain and sorrow. Often, this is the way of depression and defeat. The lemonade option is for those who choose to excel through the odds, leading us to overcome trials as they arise. In this life we all must make choices that determine our failures or success. Here are two stories of two young Black men who turned their broken pieces in life into stairs for their success. From their neighborhood to corporate America, a brotherly love bond of success was born.