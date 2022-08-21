LAKE WALES — City of Lake Wales commission approved revisions to the city’s code of ordnances to broaden rules and regulations for a home-based business. The updates reflect statewide regulations set forth by Governor Ron DeSantis in House Bill 403.

The revised ordinance broadens which businesses are considered “home-based” in an area zoned for residential use. The ordinance provides more flexibility in areas, such as employment; location and area; customers and clients; hazardous substances; vehicle traffic; parking; sales of service or products; prohibited business activities; and much more.

