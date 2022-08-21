LAKE WALES — City of Lake Wales commission approved revisions to the city’s code of ordnances to broaden rules and regulations for a home-based business. The updates reflect statewide regulations set forth by Governor Ron DeSantis in House Bill 403.
The revised ordinance broadens which businesses are considered “home-based” in an area zoned for residential use. The ordinance provides more flexibility in areas, such as employment; location and area; customers and clients; hazardous substances; vehicle traffic; parking; sales of service or products; prohibited business activities; and much more.
City Ordinance Sec. 23-348 defines a home-based business as any occupation, professional activity, business, profession, or commercial activity conducted entirely within a dwelling unit and carried on by a member or members of the immediate family or household occupying the dwelling and up to a maximum of two (2) non-resident employees or independent contractors on-site at any time. A home-based business is clearly incidental and secondary to the use of the property for residential purposes and does not change the appearance or character of the dwelling. Home-based business includes: home occupation, telecommuting/telework, cottage food operations and home-base cottage industry.
Any person operating a home-based business is required to obtain a local business tax receipt pursuant to Chapter 19 of the Lake Wales Code of Ordinances.