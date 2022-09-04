LAKE WALES — Two new restaurants are headed to the historic core of Lake Wales. “Smokin’ DJ’s” is set to open on First Street this winter. “Whadda-Wings” is scheduled to begin construction on Lincoln Avenue this fall.

Both restaurants were awarded grant money by the Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) through the restaurant incentive program. Main Street Executive Director Karen Thompson said, “The program was a success and is now completed. The incentives were created to stimulate private investment and reward risk takers.”

Recommended for you