The Coconut Cellar finally put its roots down in Avon Park and opened a storefront in the city.
The new business held a grand opening of its new location on Saturday, Aug. 5, at 119 South Lake Ave., Avon Park. In addition to the grand opening, The Coconut Cellar offered a discount all day long on all their drinks and discount cards.
The Coconut Cellar specializes in bubble tea, sometimes referred as boba (a Chinese word which denotes chewy tapioca balls) tea. Bubble tea is a Taiwanese recipe made by blending tea with milk, fruit and fruit juices, then adding tapioca pearls and shaking vigorously. The soft tapioca balls are edible and should be chewed before swallowing.
“I started making these drinks for parties or gatherings,” said Larissa Gonzalez, owner of The Coconut Cellar. “One day I said we need a location, and that’s how I started.”
Gonzalez has resided in Avon Park for eight years. She started her business out small with a more mobile set up, but as it grew in popularity she needed to seek out a storefront location.
The best-selling drinks were Cruisin Colada (Piña Colada) and Mango Marina (mango). However, they have more than 24 different flavors that are divided between boba teas, sweet teas and lemonades. They even offer piraguas which is a Puerto Rican shaved ice dessert covered with fruit-flavored syrup, served in a cup. Drinks cost $6.50 each while the piraguas are $3 each.
Boba teas flavors are The Celler Queen, The Celler Classic, Sunny’s Mores, Butterbeach Bum, Coral and Cream, Berry Blue Sea, Bedrock Buoy, Mango Marina, Pineapple Palm, Cruisin Colada, Butterfly Blues, The Taro Tonic, Vai Chai, and Matcha.
Sweet tea flavors are pineapple, mango, lemon, pomegranate and blueberry. Lemonades come in pineapple, mango, coconut, pomegranate, and blueberry. Each of these drinks include popping pearls.
Piragua flavors include coconut, passion fruit, raspberry, strawberry, and cherry.
The popping bubbles, also referred as popping bobas or pearls, will make the drink a unique experience because, with each sip, a customer will enjoy sparkling flavors on their palate. Each small ball is filled with fruit juice that “pop” when bitten into. They are made from seaweed extract and come in flavors such as pomegranate, passion fruit, strawberry, mango, kiwi, and blueberry.
“I love to see customers say they like the drinks. It feels very gratifying,” said Jonatan Cruz Rivera, a staff member at The Coconut Cellar. He lives in Lakeland.
Business hours are from 3:30-8 p.m., Tuesday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday; and it is closed on Monday and Saturday.
“Don’t be afraid to try something new. Come and enjoy your favorite drink at The Coconut Cellar,” with these words, Larissa Gonzalez invites consumers to indulge in her delicious and refreshing drinks.