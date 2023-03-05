SEBRING — It was a hot and steamy afternoon. I was thirsty and needed a drink to cool off. I was heading to the store when I suddenly remembered my friend telling me, “Shermanda, you must try Pelican’s.” This little blue building was right in front of my eyes and I decided to check out why she raved about this shaved ice place.
I saw several people standing around as I waited to approach the window when my turn came. I started asking what they liked about the place? What were their favorite flavors? Simply taking the time to inquire and communicate with the patrons present. They too had raved reviews and responses similar to my friend. There were so many flavors to choose from, but I kept with my favorites. I was given a taste test before ordering, being that this was my first visit, and it was yummy to my tummy.
If you can imagine someone dancing and smiling while tasting, that was me. The customers standing around smiled and seemed happy that I was happy. I decided on the largest cup called the Avalanche for my purchase. I turned to those around, lifted my cup, with a scoop of my flavored ice going towards my mouth and said, “cheers everyone.” They laughed and lifted their cups and celebrated my first time experiencing the delicious cool down treat. I even had a customer take a picture of me before leaving.
Mike and Jenn McMillen are the owners. I’d meet them the very next day, as I couldn’t stay away. Connecting with the community around me and discovering winning stories led me to them sharing their story. Married for 18 years with three children (Darrian, Summer and Haley), owning a snoball shop was not even a thought for them.
“We never imagined we’d be in this kind of business at all,” Mike shared.
As with my story of tasting, liking and returning almost daily, Mike was encouraged to go taste a flavored shaved ice at a Pelican’s in Auburndale and he too couldn’t stay away after his first visit. He found himself frequenting the spot four to five times a week. He became friends with the owner who would start telling him he should consider opening a place like this for himself. Eventually the founding owners of the franchise would come to Florida and the McMillens would meet them.
They fell in love with the owners and the concept of the business. It’s a Christian-based and family-focused business. Truly, all that I felt not knowing how to explain it upon my continued visits. The McMillens signed on to become owners of their first location in Winter Haven in 2018. They’d expand by way of a mobile unit and start doing events. They started coming to Sebring when their niece, Kim Taylor, asked them to come down for the baseball games and events with their mobile services. It was and continues to be a hit at these events since 2019.
They agreed that they should start searching out a brick and mortar building in 2019 to open a second location. Taylor would be the catalyst once again to finding and helping them secure the location here in the city. The opportunity came for them to purchase a building and they opened this location on Sept. 3, 2022.
Mike left his job after 20 years to do this business full time. He chose April 1, 2022 to announce his decision, leaving his colleagues curious as to if he were serious or not, or if this was an April fool’s prank.
“I’ve always been a class clown and leaving in this way couldn’t have been better,” Mike smiled.
Jenn was a registered traveling nurse, is now back home working in the ICU unit, and occasionally shows up to be alongside her husband in their growing business.
I met their sister, Marsha Enfinger, today as well. She manages the Winter Haven store for them and visits on occasion the Sebring location when available.
“I quit my job and work full time for and with them. I love what we do and serving the people. I often say our store, not their store, because I feel one with them in this business,” Enfinger explained.
I asked what is a motto that they’d like to share in their business and Mike said, “Never bring a customer down. Help them maintain their mood or bring them up. We are here to meet people and make people happy. We are sharing the world’s greatest snowball adventure, “ McMillen ended.
I must say I agree with that great snoball adventure. Before leaving I engaged in conversation with a customer sitting at a table with her two children. Dominque Taylor, a school teacher at Avon Park Middle School, and her children (Justus and Reiall) were happy to share what brings them to this business and why they keep coming back.
“We’ve been coming to the Pelican’s since the fall of 2022. It’s the quality of service for me. They make sure you are pleased with your purchase. The workers are always kind,” said Taylor. We use our visits here as a time for family bonding. We’re not on our phones nor distracted by outside things. We’re together and communicating,” Taylor continued.
Reiall says the butterfly gummy is her favorite and Justus likes the many different flavors he can choose from. Taylor’s comments blended right in with McMillen’s motto of making people happy.
In the month of April, the business will be fundraising for Lifeline Children Services. It’s a Christian-based adoption agency that sets out to bring hope and healing to homes and place the vulnerable children with families that will love and care for them. Fundraising opportunities are available for churches, schools, and organizations in the community. This is their way of giving back and being active in the community. Twenty percent of the sales go to the organization for fundraisers.
If you’d like for the mobile Pelican’s unit to come to your event, call 863-402-1477.
Pelican’s Snoball is at 1568 Lakeview Drive in Sebring.
It’s still winter and it feels like summer is already here to me. Need a place to cool the body down, rest and unwind alone or with your family /or friends? Stop in and try some of the many flavors they have to offer. It is sure to be a treat and adventure as you ponder over which flavors to try on every return visit.