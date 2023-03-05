SEBRING — It was a hot and steamy afternoon. I was thirsty and needed a drink to cool off. I was heading to the store when I suddenly remembered my friend telling me, “Shermanda, you must try Pelican’s.” This little blue building was right in front of my eyes and I decided to check out why she raved about this shaved ice place.

I saw several people standing around as I waited to approach the window when my turn came. I started asking what they liked about the place? What were their favorite flavors? Simply taking the time to inquire and communicate with the patrons present. They too had raved reviews and responses similar to my friend. There were so many flavors to choose from, but I kept with my favorites. I was given a taste test before ordering, being that this was my first visit, and it was yummy to my tummy.

