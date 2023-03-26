Federal Reserve Credit Card Debt

Credit card logos are displayed on a business’s door, Monday, July 5, 2021, in Cambridge, Mass. As the Federal Reserve considers whether to raise interest rates again, credit card debt is already at record highs, and more people are carrying debt month to month.

 STEVEN SENNE/AP PHOTO, FILE

NEW YORK (AP) — As the Federal Reserve raises interest rates again, credit card debt is already at a record high, and more people are carrying debt month to month.

The Fed’s interest rate increases are meant to fight inflation, but they’ve also led to higher annual percentage rates (APRs) for people with credit card debt, which means they pay more in interest. The Fed announced Wednesday that it would increase rates another quarter of a point.

