CSX Results

A CSX freight train pulls through McKeesport, Pa., on June 2, 2020. On Wednesday, July 20, 2022, the Jacksonville, Fla.-based railroad said it delivered slightly better profit in the second quarter even though volume was flat and it still struggled to handle all the goods companies wanted to ship because it is having a hard time hiring.

 GENE J. PUSKAR/AP PHOTO, FILE

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — CSX on Wednesday delivered slightly better profit in the second quarter even though volume was flat and the railroad still struggled to handle all the goods companies wanted to ship because it is having a hard time hiring.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based railroad said its profits grew 5% to $1.18 billion, or 54 cents per share. That’s up from $1.17 billion, or 52 cents per share, a year ago. Without a one-time gain on a real estate sale, the railroad earned 50 cents per share.

