Earns CSX

CSX locomotives rest together on tracks at CSX North Framingham Yard, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Framingham, Mass. CSX railroad will release its fourth-quarter earnings report Wednesday afternoon and tell investors about what it expects in 2023.

 STEVEN SENNE/AP PHOTO

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — CSX hauled in 9% more profit in the fourth quarter as the railroad hauled less cargo but charged higher shipping rates and tacked on more fuel surcharges.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based railroad said Wednesday that it earned $1.02 billion, or 49 cents per share, last quarter. That's up from $934 million, or 42 cents per share, the year before.

