Retail Sales

People shop at an Apple store in the Westfield Garden State Plaza mall in Paramus, New Jersey, on Saturday, December 17, 2022. On Wednesday, the Commerce Department releases U.S. retail sales data for December. 

 TED SHAFFREY/AP PHOTO, FILE

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans cut back on spending in December, the second consecutive month they’ve done so, underscoring how inflation and the rising cost of using credit cards slowed consumer activity over the crucial holiday shopping season.

Retail sales fell 1.1% in December, following a revised 1% drop in November, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday. In October, retail sales ticked up 1.3%, helped by early holiday shopping.

