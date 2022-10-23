SEBRING — Dollar General Corp. and Dolgencorp LLC have failed safety inspections in four separate towns and now face $1.68 million in fines.
The latest makes for $9.6 million in penalties since 2017, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
The companies operate more than 18,000 Dollar General discount stores in 47 states, including at least 17 stores in Highlands County, Florida. This most recent wave of inspections did not visit locally, but did look at stores in Tampa this past April.
Highlands County’s 17 Dollar General stores were not among this wave of inspections. For many local urban and rural neighborhoods, Dollar General provides the closest retail supply store for several miles, by car or by foot, for food, over-the-counter medicine, cleaning supplies, auto supplies and home wares.
The other locations inspected were in Mobile and Grove Hill, Alabama, and in Dewy Rose, Georgia. The Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) cited the retailer for four willful and 10 repeat violations that include failing to keep storage areas clean and orderly and stacking materials in an unsafe manner, which has exposed workers to slips, trips and being hit by objects.
OSHA also cited the company on allegations of exposing workers to fire and entrapment hazards by failing to keep exit routes and electrical panels clear and unobstructed. Also, the company received citations for failing to mount and label fire extinguishers, and having a locked exit door that required a key to open.
Since 2017, OSHA has conducted 182 inspections at Dollar General locations nationwide since 2017. In that time, the Labor Department reports, inspectors have found conditions that would endanger workers if they needed to exit quickly in an emergency.
“Once again, our inspectors have found Dollar General stores ignoring federal safety standards and exposing their employees to hazardous working conditions in violation of the law,” Assistant Secretary for Occupational Safety and Health Doug Parker said. “We will use our full enforcement powers to hold Dollar General accountable for its ongoing pattern of behavior until they show that they take worker safety seriously.”
The violations found in the April inspections mirror the types typically found by OSHA at Dollar General locations across the nation, the Labor Department reported, as well as violations identified in the last 11 months at five other stores in the Southeast.
- In December 2021, an inspection in Mobile led OSHA to propose $321,827 in penalties for exposing workers to slip and trip hazards, and not keeping the main storeroom orderly to allow a safe exit in an emergency.
- In February 2022, OSHA proposed $1,048,309 in penalties after inspections at three other Mobile locations and one in Dalton, Georgia, found similar hazards.
- In August 2022, after inspections at three other Georgia locations, OSHA proposed $1,292,783 in penalties for exposing workers to fire and entrapment hazards by failing to keep exit routes and electrical panels clear and unobstructed.
Based in Goodlettsville, Tennessee, Dollar General Corp. and Dolgencorp LLC operate about 18,000 stores and 17 distribution centers around the nation and employ more than 150,000 workers.