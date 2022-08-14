TALLAHASSEE — A woman who operated a health and nutrition coaching business asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday to take up a First Amendment challenge to a Florida law that blocked her from providing dietary advice to clients.

Heather Kokesch Del Castillo, a Northwest Florida resident, was cited by the state Department of Health in 2017 for getting paid to provide dietary advice without being a licensed dietitian or nutritionist.

