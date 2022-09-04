Results Chewy

The logo for Chewy appears above trading posts on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, on June 14, 2019. Online pet retailer Chewy Inc. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, reported a sales shortfall for its fiscal second quarter, a sign that even spending on dog treats and other pet accessories has fallen victim to inflation. The company based in Dania Beach, Fla., also issued sales forecasts for its current quarter and fiscal year that fell below what Wall Street had been looking for.

 RICHARD DREW/AP PHOTO, FILE

NEW YORK (AP) — Online pet retailer Chewy Inc. on Tuesday reported a sales shortfall for its fiscal second quarter, a sign that even spending on dog treats and other pet accessories has fallen victim to inflation.

The company based in Dania Beach, Florida, also issued sales forecasts for its current quarter and fiscal year that fell below what Wall Street had been looking for. Chewy’s stock tumbled more than 9% in after-market trading.

Recommended for you