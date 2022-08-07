DoorDash Results

The DoorDash app is shown on a smartphone on Feb. 27, 2020, in New York.

DoorDash on Thursday said it received a record number of customer orders in the second quarter, boosted by resilient demand and its acquisition of Finnish delivery service Wolt Enterprises.

DoorDash said orders grew 23% to 426 million in the April-June period, surpassing Wall Street’s expectations. Analysts polled by FactSet forecast total orders of 419 million. The delivery company’s gross order volume jumped 25% to $13 billion, also beating expectations.

