Oil Prices

Gas pumps are shown Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, in Madison, Ga. Drivers in the U.S. and Europe are getting a break from the record-high pump prices they endured over the summer. But that price tag is still difficult for many customers who have been enduring relentless inflation and were used to lower prices.

 JOHN BAZEMORE/AP PHOTO, FILE

NEW YORK (AP) — At a gas station outside New York City, retired probation officer Karen Stowe was faced with a pump price she didn’t want to pay. She bought groceries from the convenience store instead, planning to buy cheaper gas elsewhere.

“The price is so high, people have to think very hard about where they’re driving to,” said Stowe, who had just been volunteering at a food pantry. “People are in trouble, and that’s the truth.”

