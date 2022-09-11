ST. PETERSBURG — With the completion of a new 74.9-megawatt (MW) solar facility in Hardee County, Duke Energy reached a significant milestone – it has delivered on its commitment to provide 700 MW of clean energy to Florida customers.

The Charlie Creek Solar Power Plant is the last of 10 solar sites that are part of the company’s multiyear plan on file with the Florida Public Service Commission to deliver 700 MW of solar generation from 2018 through 2022.

Recommended for you