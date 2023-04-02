ST. PETERSBURG — As rising prices for many goods and services, including the cost of electricity, continue to weigh on households across Florida, Duke Energy and its Foundation have provided more than $2 million since last year to support community agencies dedicated to providing relief to customers.

“Whether it’s from rising costs and inflation, devastation from last year’s back-to-back hurricanes or lingering effects from the pandemic, many households must make difficult decisions when it comes to paying their bills,” said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. “Working with local agencies allows us to connect our customers with available assistance, programs and tools to help them get through this time of continued economic hardship.”

