AVON PARK — South Florida State College (SFSC) recently received another $30,000 donation from Duke Energy Foundation.
In Sept. 2021, SFSC received a grant from the Duke Energy Foundation to enhance the college’s Electrical Lineworker Program through an initiative called “Increasing Training Opportunities for Electrical Lineworker Students by Expanding Training Capacity and Improving Safety.”
“Supporting South Florida State College’s Electrical Lineworkers is vital to developing a diverse workforce to help support the needs of the energy industry,” said Nancy Dodd, Duke Energy Florida community relations manager. “Our continued collaboration with SFSC helps strengthen the vitality of the communities we serve, today and in the future.”
The most recent $30,000 donation from the Duke Energy Foundation will help further enhance the college’s Electrical Lineworker Program. “Because the program is growing, we’d like to purchase more climbing equipment and hardware, such as poles, transformers, and conductors, and to upgrade our current vehicles,” said Christopher Yeomans, electrical distribution professor. “Upper body strength is important for students in the Lineworker program, so we’d like to purchase gym equipment for our Lineworker lab that will assist students in building that upper body strength.”
SFSC’s Electrical Lineworker Program prepares students to work as electric line technicians in the construction, maintenance and repair of electric utility overhaul and underground systems. Through 1,500 contact hours of training at the college’s Hardee Campus, students gain an understanding of electrical systems, operations, and safety while mastering competencies in electrical distribution, basic electrical theory and underground electrical construction operations.
They learn how to maintain electric power systems and use electrical distribution equipment. The program provides practice in climbing, framing, building single and three-phase overhead lines, pole top and bucket rescue techniques, operating bucket trucks and maintaining and repairing underground systems. Students who successfully complete the program earn a Career Certificate.
For more information about SFSC’s Electrical Lineworker Program, contact Christopher Yeomans, electrical distribution professor, by emailing yeomansC@southflorida.edu or calling 863-784-7045.