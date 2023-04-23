ST. PETERSBURG — The Arbor Day Foundation has recognized Duke Energy Florida for its tree care practices by naming the company a “Tree Line USA” utility for the 17th year in a row.

The Tree Line USA Program demonstrates how trees and utilities can coexist for the benefit of communities and citizens by highlighting best management practices in public and private utility arboriculture. The program promotes the dual goals of safe, reliable electric service and abundant, healthy trees.

Recommended for you