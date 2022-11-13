ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – As customers and communities across the state continue to feel the burden of higher living costs, Duke Energy is dedicating $600,000 to 10 Florida-based assistance programs to help customers cover household expenses. This is in addition to a $100,000 contribution Duke Energy Florida announced last week to Share the Light FundSM agencies to distribute to individuals and families in need.

“Duke Energy is committed to supporting our customers during this time of continued economic hardship,” said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. “We realize that we can do so much more together than alone, so we are grateful to work alongside these community allies to provide much-needed relief to our customers.”

Recommended for you