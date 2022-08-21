ST. PETERSBURG — Duke Energy is looking at new ways customers in Florida may one day be able to use two-way, or bidirectional, charging from electric vehicles to power their own homes during outages and to help support the power grid.

The company will launch a research and development pilot program in the state to test and evaluate the viability of the new Ford F-150 Lightning all-electric truck’s high-capacity batteries as a grid edge resource that could help transform the energy system.

