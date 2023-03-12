Netherlands Chip Machines

The logo of ASML, a leading maker of semiconductor production equipment, hangs on the head office in Veldhoven, Netherlands, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. The Dutch government announced Tuesday that it is planning on imposing additional restrictions on the export of machines that make advanced processor chips, joining a U.S. initiative that aims at restricting China's access to materials used to make such chips. Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Liesje Schreinemacher sent a letter to lawmakers outlining the proposed limitations, which come in addition to existing export controls on semiconductor technology.

 PETER DEJONG/AP PHOTO, FILE

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government announced Wednesday that it is planning on imposing additional restrictions on the export of machines that make advanced processor chips, joining a U.S. push that aims at limiting China's access to materials used to make such chips.

Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Liesje Schreinemacher sent a letter to lawmakers outlining the proposed limitations, which come in addition to existing export controls on semiconductor technology.

