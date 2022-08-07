Cars keep getting bigger and more expensive, but are there any small, affordable new cars left? As Americans continue to have an insatiable appetite for trucks and SUVs, an adverse effect has been a raising of the ground floor to purchase a new vehicle and a dearth of entry-level models. With this in mind, the experts at Edmunds rounded up a list of the best-rated vehicles that occupy the lower end of the pricing spectrum, at around $20,000.

New cars are pricier than ever in today’s economy. Inflation, low inventory and now rising interest rates have all taken a toll on prices. Last week, the Fed raised interest rates for the fourth time this year, compounding the issues that plague car shoppers. Yet in spite of the higher prices, many Americans have an insatiable appetite for trucks and SUVs, which is why automakers keep adding SUVs to their lineups and discontinuing poor-selling sedans. As a result, there’s both a dearth of entry-level models and a higher cost just to get into a new vehicle.

