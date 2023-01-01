Behind The Wheel

This photo provided by Hyundai shows the 2023 Genesis G90, a large luxury sedan available with a cabin fragrance diffuser and power-deploying door handles.

 KELLY SERFOSS/HYUNDAI MOTOR AMERICA via AP

December is the season of gift giving and one of the most popular months for luxury vehicle sales. Sure, it’s great to receive a gift certificate to a spa, but what if you could have a relaxing experience in your vehicle every time you get in it? With this in mind, the experts at Edmunds have gathered six vehicles with notable spa-like features for a blissful drive.

2023 Audi A8Audi’s A8 is the flagship luxury model for the German brand, and it boasts limousine-like sumptuousness. The impeccable cabin is equipped with 22-way power-adjustable front seats that are heated and ventilated to help keep you at just the right temperature. A host of extras are also available, including seat massagers and heated armrests. The rear seats can be equipped to be just as pampering as the fronts. No one will be complaining en route. They might not even want to get out.

