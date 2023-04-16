LAKE PLACID — Freddie Edwards came out of high school with a TV productions background. Upon completion and getting his high school diploma, Edwards continued working for the school doing production editing for a time. He knew he had to find a job that would afford him the opportunity to learn, grow and make money.
The Walmart commercials stood out. He and his family frequently shopped at Walmart so it was on his radar for work.
“It was all I knew at the time. College was a thought but never pushed. The environment did not encourage it, but just getting a job and doing well to survive was the key,” Edwards explained.
Highlands County wasn’t always home to Edwards. He grew up in Harlem, Florida.
“A very poor place. I grew up on commodities and community banks/programs. Cooked canned goods were the staple meal of the day. We struggled, but had the basic necessities met,” Edwards remembers.
He was raised by his grandmother, Eddie Mae Clark. His mother wasn’t there all the time and left Edwards with unforgiveness for years. He saw his mom periodically when she was dropping off money, but she never stayed.
“If it weren’t for my grandmother’s love and explanation of life and how to love through the pain and void, I may have never forgiven my mom. I’ve forgiven her and have a great relationship with her today,” he shared.
Edwards learned early on how to do everything for himself. Having his own was his driving point.
“I wanted to work. I wanted to help out. I wanted more and I was determined to get out of the situation I’d grown up around and in,” he recalls.
“I applied and it took two to three months for me to get hired. I called two times daily, literally, in the morning and in the afternoon, to inquire about the job. My grandma said this would show that I’m hungry for the job and I was truly hungry in life to do something to better my circumstances.”
He started with the day shift and would be put on the night shift about three months in. “At this time, I could finally afford my first vehicle, a MoPed,” he laughs.
For the first six months, Edwards would walk about three miles to work, or six miles total going and coming. He was determined, focused and did what came natural. Nothing was going to stop him and didn’t.
Edwards developed quickly and was promoted within his first three months. He’d apply for another position and be declined. But not for long.
“Because of my professionalism, perseverance and persistence, a job would soon be created for me. Though I was passed over the first time, I did my best and worked even harder and it didn’t go unnoticed. I was already doing supervisor work and would hit supervisor status officially within two years on the job.”
He learned every aspect of the Walmart store and even took a pay cut in a position move that would benefit him in the long run and a greater promotion was up ahead. Though he felt it was a demotion, he held his head high and kept pressing.
“I must admit at the time, it was a hard pill to swallow. They said it was positioning me for a higher position but I honestly couldn’t see it,” Edwards said.
The promotion came. He would be given one of the worst departments there was in his career with them, but not surprisingly, he’d turn the situation around. He showed profit and not loss as department manager over what seemed impossible to others. Soon, he’d go back to day shift with greater availability and more money.
“I was ecstatic but still had my eyes on a greater position. I had rank and status. Whoa, be careful of what you ask for,” he laughs.
He eventually became grocery support manager. Edwards was shining so brightly that the head manager told everyone to let him do what he wanted because “he knows exactly what he’s doing.” After 3½ years in, Edwards would become assistant manager.
In 2016 he moved to Lake Placid and worked in Avon Park.
Though trained and equipped to do the job, he’d be refused to do what he’d been hired to do. In that same year he had transferred to Sebring’s Walmart where he remained until 2021.
He chuckled, “It got better and it got worse.”
He worked at Geico for a brief time and then the greatest opportunity to date would come.
Bill Drake, of Walgreens, would see Edwards resume and offer him the best offer of his life in 2022.
“I was hired as a store manager unassigned and would be given my own store in Lake Placid as store manager.”
When asked what inspiration he wants to give to his readers and the world around him, Edwards said, “Obviously, you’re going to get knocked down, stepped over, and even looked down upon, but you can’t give up. You have to pay bills, so don’t let what people do move you off course. I was bullied in school. I was called a gentle giant. I had A’s and B’s. I was on the honor roll. I did dual enrollment classes and though I didn’t go on to college, I have made a good name for myself.”
Becoming a father has been one of his greatest achievements. He didn’t have a father growing up, but he is there for his children and is involved in their lives. He wants them to see their dad succeed and have the same perseverance and determination to win in life.
Aside from managing and operating the Walgreens in Lake Placid, Edwards has a side business called “Credit Building Course’’ to help both young and old learn about money and credit. Breaking the poverty trend and credit power in the community are his motto’s. He offers a once a week course on Zoom (Credit Building Course 101) and can be connected with by Facebook handle at Str8business.
Edwards store can be found at 2 U.S. 27 in Lake Placid.